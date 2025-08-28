News by Kandiss Edwards Future Physicians Find Support From ‘Black Girl White Coat’ Black Girl White Coat (BGWC) is an organization providing mentorship, monetary compensation and more for young Black women in medicine.







Black Girl White Coat (BGWC) is an organization providing mentorship, monetary compensation, and more for young Black women in medicine.

Founded in 2016 by physician Dr. Sandra Coker, what began as a personal YouTube channel has evolved into a nonprofit organization serving marginalized girls and young women. Coker first chronicled her journey through medical school and saw an opportunity to expand her reach.

BGWC was established to address a significant gap in representation. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Black women make up only around 9% of medical school enrollment nationwide. That statistic is at the heart of BGWC’s mission.

“I created Black Girl White Coat in 2016 as a first-year medical student for one reason that still rings true today: to be the woman and mentor I needed when I was younger,” Coker told AFRO. “Mentoring Black women on their unique road to a career in healthcare means visibility for the girls who never saw someone who looked like them in the roles they dreamed of. It also means exemplifying excellence in spaces that have historically excluded them.”

Through its Representation Matters scholarship program, BGWC has awarded $10,000 across 15 scholarships. Partnering with Vituity, BGWC will fund an additional four Strength in Numbers scholarships. Each scholarship is valued at $2,500. The awards help students alleviate the financial burden of medical education. In turn, this ensures talented students can succeed in their education without struggling financially.

The BGWC Academy offers virtual workshops on a range of topics, including résume writing and financial literacy. Additionally, its academy offers one-on-one mentorship pairings with practicing physicians.

“We want young women of color to feel supported, to know they belong in these spaces, and to give them the tools to thrive in medicine.”

BGWC has grown into a movement, supported by a network of medical professionals who volunteer time and expertise to guide students. From Houston to New York, its mentees credit the group with helping them secure residencies, land fellowships, and find belonging in an often isolating field.

For Dr. Coker, the goal is simple yet urgent: building a future where young women of color don’t just dream of becoming doctors but see themselves reflected in the profession from the very start.

