Lifestyle by Mary Spiller Survey Finds Americans Are Scaling Back Valentine's Day Spending, Favoring Simple Gestures Romantic dinners top the gift list as average planned spending drops sharply from last year.







Americans are leaning toward traditional, lower-cost gestures this Valentine’s Day, with most preferring a romantic dinner over expensive gifts, according to a new national survey.

A recent CouponFollow poll of 1,005 adults in relationships found that 61% consider a dinner date the ideal way to celebrate the holiday. Experiences such as travel or concert tickets ranked closely behind at 57%, while 46% said a handwritten card or letter would be their top choice.

Despite continued enthusiasm for the occasion, couples appear to be tightening their budgets according to the survey. On average, respondents said they plan to spend $87 on their partner this year — a notable decrease from 2025, when Americans reported budgeting $155 for Valentine’s gifts overall.

As reported by CNBC, Clay Cary, senior trends analyst at CouponFollow, said the shift reflects a broader recalibration rather than a loss of interest in the holiday. “There has been a significant change in how Americans are approaching this holiday,” Cary said. “They are not pulling away from Valentine’s Day, but they are being more selective on how much they are willing to, or can, spend on this holiday.”

Rising costs may be playing a role. Since early 2020, cumulative inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index has increased roughly 26%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI tracks price changes across a wide range of goods and services, including essentials such as groceries and fuel.

The financial strain is prompting some couples to skip the celebration entirely. One in five respondents said they plan to forgo Valentine’s Day this year.

Douglas Boneparth, president of wealth management firm Bone Fide Wealth, said perceptions about whether $87 is a lot or a little depend largely on individual financial circumstances. For some households, that amount may feel substantial; for others, modest. Ultimately, he noted, spending should align with income and available resources.

Boneparth suggests that couples take time to reflect on their financial values before deciding how to celebrate. Individuals should consider what money represents to them and how those beliefs shape their priorities. Discussing expectations together can also clarify what each partner values most.

“I think by answering those questions about yourself and each other, you probably come to a much more meaningful Valentine’s Day,” Boneparth said.

As inflation continues to influence consumer behavior, this year’s data suggests many Americans are opting for heartfelt gestures over high price tags — keeping romance intact while keeping spending in check.

