Track Star Kayla White’s Road To Victory Started At North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T alumna Kayla White has built quite the career post-college, including winning a gold medal for the USA at the World Athletics Championship.

North Carolina A&T alumna Kayla White is officially a World Champion! The former @NCATTrackField track star ran 3rd leg of the Women's 4x100m relay to help Team USA secure the world title in Tokyo. Congrats @KaylaaDee_ 🥇#AggiesDo pic.twitter.com/0mfMj7APvx — HBCU Alum (@hbcualum) September 23, 2025

In college, she competed in over 175 races, earning 32 wins, 71 top-5 finishes, 14 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) titles, three first-team All-American honors, two second-team All-American honors, an indoor NCAA championship, and the 60 meters hurdles at the MEAC indoor championships every year she attended the school.

The A&T Register recently spotlighted White, two months after her gold medal triumph. Her journey to track was preceded by training in ballet, hip-hop, and jazz. White said she “was blessed and gifted to do (hurdling), but I had a higher quality in sprinting, and I was more talented in that field, so I just rolled with the punches once I got to college.”

White said a lesson from her coach at A&T, Duane Ross, has stayed with her.

“Who do you want to be? Do you want to be with somebody that regrets not doing something, or you want to be somebody that took every single opportunity that was in front of them to be the best person, to be the best athlete that they can be?”

White added another medal in Tokyo on Sept. 21. As the third leg in the women’s 4×100 meter relay, running with Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, and anchor Sha’Carri Richardson, the finished in 41.75 seconds, beating Jamaica by .04 seconds.

The Miami native hopes for “more medals, more PRs, and just more healthy seasons,” but one thing she won’t ever forget is her experience at North Carolina A&T.

“Aggie pride for life, Aggie-born, Aggie-bred, and when I die, I’m gonna be Aggie dead,” she told The A&T Register.

