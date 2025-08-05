Christian Coleman Defends Girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson After Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Him

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested July 27 at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman. He spoke out in her defense, feeling like she should never have been arrested.

According to LetsRun.com, Richardson was arrested after she was reportedly caught on video allegedly pushing Coleman into a column and throwing some headphones at him. She ended up spending 19 hours at the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, before being released. She was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense.

The Athletic reported that Coleman spoke up for Richardson, stating that she should not have been arrested, although the arresting police officer said he had no choice based on her actions.

“I feel like it was just a sucky situation all around,” Coleman said. “I don’t feel as if she should have been arrested.”

He tried to defuse the situation by walking away from her, but she followed through with the alleged attack as it was captured on video. He refused to press charges.

“People have discussions and emotions and stuff like that,” Coleman said. “Does she have things that she needs to work on for herself? Of course. But so do I. So do you. So does everybody. And I’m a type of guy, I’m in the business of extending grace and mercy and love. … I just look at situations like this to take a step back, analyze yourself mentally, and then just try to see what you could do to be your best self so that you can move forward.”

🗣️ “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too.”



Christian Coleman shares about Sha’Carri Richardson’s… pic.twitter.com/kxaZHVhh8C — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) August 4, 2025

Both runners were heading to Oregon to compete at the U.S. Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships over the weekend when the incident took place.

