Notorious Walking Tour: Go Where Biggie Went Before ‘Bad Boy’ Fame 

If you ever wanted to walk in the footsteps of The Notorious B.I.G., now’s your chance, as you can embark on the Notorious Walking Tour in the famed borough where the lyricist lived.

According to The Abroad Guide, anyone who can make it over to the borough of Brooklyn can see, in person, some of the places the recording artist frequented before the world was blessed with his flow and lyricism.

The tour starts at the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station, where your tour guide will will lead you through some of the places he was known to be while growing up in the borough that sparked the talents of people like Spike Lee, Mike Tyson, Big Daddy Kane, Stephon Marbury, Omar Epps, and BLACK ENTERPRISE Founder, Earl Graves Sr.

Do N.Y.C. lists some of the spots that the man born as Christopher Wallace chilled at or frequented often enough that people knew where to find him.

On this walking tour, you can see George Westinghouse High School, where the emcee attended. Other hip-hop luminaries seen in the halls were Busta Rhymes, JAY-Z, and DMX, though maybe not at the same time, but the school has that history. If you happen to want some food, at any time, you could be sitting in a spot that Biggie may have sat in at the County House Diner. Or maybe go to the place where Bad Boy Founder Sean “Diddy” Combs had some artists walk to get him a slice of cheesecake at Junior’s Restaurant.

Maybe you can sit in the barber’s chair where The Notorious B.I.G. got his hair clipped, at Respect for Life Barber Shop. Or maybe stop by the Key Food, where a young Biggie went to earn some change while bagging groceries for the customers.

And although the emcee lived with his mother at 226 St. James Place in the Clinton Hill neighborhood, he was typically seen hanging out on the corner of Fulton and St. James Place. While visiting those locations, you will also see where he regularly performed before he became a “Bad Boy,” at the shuttered Orient Temple.

But, before you leave the famed borough, you will be taken to view two murals dedicated to The Notorious One. The “King of NY” mural is located at Bedford Ave. and Quincy Street, while the other, “Comandante Biggie!” Fort Greene mural will be seen at the corner of Fulton and South Portland.

