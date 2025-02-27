NPR’s Chief Diversity Officer To Retire After 46 Years In Journalism, Citing ‘Attacks’ On DEI As Driving Reason

NPR Chief Diversity Officer Keith Woods is retiring after nearly 50 years in journalism and advocating for DEI initiatives.

Woods, 66, announced his retirement in a statement released by the news organization on Feb 26. The journalist, who spent 15 years with NPR, said he had been thinking of retiring since 2023 but put it off after his Tampa, Florida, home was destroyed in Hurricane Helene last year.

“After more than four decades in journalism, I’m happy to finally be able to say the words, ‘I’m retiring,’” Woods said. “Though the attacks on the work of diversity, equity and inclusion have taken some of the joy out of this moment.”

Woods’ retirement, effective May 2, comes when the federal government and some companies are retreating from their commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

As publicly funded outlets like NPR and PBS rely on federal support, President Donald Trump’s directive to eliminate all “equity-related” grants and contracts has put them in a difficult position—forcing them to either dismantle DEI teams or comply with new restrictions barring federally funded organizations from promoting DEI initiatives.

Although a federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s orders, he and Elon Musk continue to push for the complete elimination of federal funding for NPR, PBS, and public broadcasting.

However, NPR receives about 1% of its funding directly from federal sources annually. PBS, according to a spokesperson, relies on federal funding for 16% of its budget.

Earlier this month, PBS closed its DEI office and fired two staff members, stating it remains committed to representing all Americans’ stories. Citing its reliance on federal funding, PBS explained that its legal team determined the decision was necessary to comply with Trump’s executive order.

“NPR remains committed to supporting a diverse workforce, a welcoming workplace, journalism that serves an audience that is representative of the American public,” NPR Chief Executive Katherine Maher wrote in a memo. l

While speaking with staff following his retirement announcement, Woods assured them that the timing of his departure had nothing to do with the current political climate.

“I might be doing virtual cartwheels right now, but for the context of my announcement,” Woods said, citing “a withering assault on the values of diversity, equity, inclusion; corporate capitulation all around us; and the treatment of diversity, equity and inclusion as a virus whose carriers must be eradicated. It makes this look like something it is not.”

