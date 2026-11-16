Photo by ismagilov/Getty Images Technology by Selena Hill Critics Call Nuance Labs’ AI Avatar ‘Emma’ Digital Blackface A humanlike AI persona has sparked debate about digital representations of Black women







Artificial intelligence is getting more humanlike, but the debut of one digital personality is raising questions about racial representation and the commercialization of Black women’s identities.

Nuance Labs, a Seattle-based tech startup, is facing criticism following the introduction of Emma, a Black woman AI persona designed to have real-time video conversations with users. After 18 months of research and development, on Nov. 9, the company introduced Emma, which is capable of listening to and speaking simultaneously with humans. The AI personality also displays facial expressions, eye movements, and witty responses while interacting with people. Nuance Labs described her as the first persona powered by Nuplex 1.0, the company’s audiovisual artificial intelligence model.

According to the company’s official announcement, Emma’s face and voice are licensed from a real actress who collaborated with the development team to capture her mannerisms and speaking patterns. Critics, however, question the company’s decision to create a Black female AI persona since none of the staff featured in the company’s introduction video are Black. Concerns also center on whether Emma reinforces racial stereotypes.

“The digital worker they’ve created through AI is a Black woman with unkempt hair and a conveniently witty demeanor,” wrote Danyale Freeman in EBONY. “For the company to decide to use an AI agent that attempts to capture the appearance, or “nuance” of a Black woman, its efforts are starkingly offensive at best. At worst, this is a modern and most recent example of technological slavery.” Freeman continued, Both her appearance and the personality traits she’s exhibited in recorded interactions with various users perpetuate negative stereotypes often attributed to Blackness and Black womanhood.”

Likewise, author and entrepreneur Nicole Walters also called out the Nuance Lab for the lack of Black representation on their team.

Meanwhile, actor and model Isaac W. Joseph said he found it “suspicious” that Emma refused to acknowledge that she had the face of a Black woman in a video that he shared on Threads.

Freedman also addressed longstanding concerns about Black women being underrepresented in technology development while seeing aspects of their identities reproduced, marketed, and monetized.

“Upwards of 600,000 Black women have been pushed out of the workforce in just one year. This fact continues to come up because it is directly connected to the attempt to erase Black women in the workforce by not hiring us and finding alternative methods to implement our work ethic within an organization’s workflow without having to appropriately compensate us for our contributions.”

Nonetheless, Nuance Labs says Emma is designed to have a distinct personality, describing her as curious, quick-witted, and capable of disagreeing with users. The company also emphasizes that she is always identified as artificial intelligence.

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