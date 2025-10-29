Media by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Internet Enraged Over Racist AI Videos Depicting Black Women Yelling About EBT Cards The videos have sparked outrage and concern amid the impending loss of SNAP funding.







The internet is disgusted by new racist AI videos stereotyping Black women by having them yell about EBT cards.

While AI has leaned into stereotypical depictions before, this latest and timely infraction has the internet rightfully enraged. In light of the pending loss of SNAP funding, which supplies food stamps to around 42 million Americans, old AI-generated videos have gone viral again for showing Black women complaining about the EBT cards.

Initially released in July, one of the AI-generated videos shows fake people at a government office set up for the video. In the clip, an AI Black woman, depicted wearing a hair bonnet, yelled about her inability to use the EBT card to buy her multiple children McDonald’s Happy Meals.

“What the hell you mean you can’t reload my EBT card?” the fake Black woman said to the employee. “I got six kids. How am I finna pay for their happy meal? Dead ass.”

The video then showed the fake woman calling a friend to say she got a new EBT card. Adding to the racism, she told the person on the other end of the line how she would leave her kids at home to eat watermelon while she dined out at the fast food chain.

“Girl I just got my second EBT card this week you already know we [about to] hit up Mickey D’s,” exclaimed the racist depiction. “My kids got some watermelon at home, they’ll live. Deadass.”

The video follows another new video, made through Sora under OpenAI, which showed a fake Black woman yelling about the government shutting off her card. In the background, you can see a messy living room with children also yelling.

“They [trying to] mess up my bag. This is not what my ancestors fought for.”

However, the internet refuses to let these videos roam freely without cracking down on their misuse, as well as their general usage by those racially harassed by it.

They’re using AI to make videos of Black women yelling about their EBT cards on Tik Tok. They were always going to come after us first with AI, that’s why it’s fuck AI and I need you all to stop using it for real. — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) October 26, 2025

“They’re using AI to make videos of Black women yelling about their EBT cards on TikTok,” one X user wrote. “They were always going to come after us first with AI, that’s why it’s f-ck AI and I need you all to stop using it for real.”

With multiple fake videos depicting Black women as manipulators of government benefits with numerous kids in dysfunctional homes, people are calling out those who use AI generators to depict their racist perceptions.

That AI shit is ridiculous. most of it is digital blackface. Racist are using it to play out their sick fetishes. There is an account on TikTok making Ai rage bait videos of black women yelling at people about EBT. — e. (@soulrebe1x) October 26, 2025

“That AI shit is ridiculous. Most of it is digital blackface. Racists are using it to play out their sick fetishes,” shared an X user.

Others also noted the false narrative that Black people are the primary recipients of food stamps. According to the Food and Research Action Center, white people account for 37% of SNAP recipients — 11% more than Black folks.

However, the issue of AI’s misuse to promote racist stereotypes remains a concern, especially as they add fuel to current government problems.

