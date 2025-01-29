News by Jeroslyn JoVonn NY Mag Accused Of Cropping Out Black Trump Supporters From Cover Story On Inauguration Event New York Magazine is under fire for cropping out Black Trump supporters from a cover photo.







New York Magazine is being accused of purposely cropping out the Black attendees at a Donald Trump inauguration event to seemingly paint a false narrative.

A Black Republican who hosted the inauguration event is calling out NY Magazine for cropping a photo from the event for the cover story and including a claim from an unnamed attendee who allegedly said that “the entire room is white,” Fox News reported. New York Magazine writer Brock Colyar has come under fire for his detailing of the inauguration event he attended with young Republicans he described as “casually cruel Trumpers” who are “conquering Washington.”

Titled “The Cruel Kids’ Table,” the photo used for the cover story shows excited partygoers who were all noticeably white, a point Colyar chose to highlight. However, those who attended the event, are calling the writer’s bluff.

“I hosted this event, and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult,” CJ Pearson tweeted. “They also didn’t include the fact that @WakaFlocka and @Gervontaa were also there.”

“New York Magazine literally cropped all the black people out of this cover photo and then complained that “the entire room is white”,” one critic added with a highlight of Colyar’s claims.

New York Magazine literally cropped all the black people out of this cover photo and then complained that “the entire room is white” https://t.co/gCatY1lZzG pic.twitter.com/VhoaiJhqg1 — Christopher Barnard (@ChrisBarnardDL) January 27, 2025

A full photo from the event shows at least three Black males who were in attendance. One attendee noted the “Conservative media influencers who are Black, Latino, Asian, etc.” that were in attendance.

Pearson believes the New York Magazine cover speaks to a larger issue when it comes to why “the majority of the American people don’t believe a single thing the media says,” he told Fox News.

“Last week to celebrate the inauguration of President Trump, I hosted an incredible event to honor the social media influencers that made his victory possible,” Pearson said in a statement. “The NY Mag intentionally excluded me from their coverage-along with every other person of color in attendance- because including us would have directly contradicted their tried and tired narrative that MAGA is some racist cult.”

New York Magazine has since released a statement standing by its cropped cover and explaining how it still provides an “accurate impression” of the inauguration events.

“The magazine’s most recent cover story explores the new class of conservatives taking Washington by storm, through the lens of inauguration weekend,” the outlet stated. “The cover was cropped to the center of a picture that was published in full online, and we believe both the cover and story provide an accurate impression of the weekend.”

