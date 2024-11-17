News by Daniel Johnson Former NY Mayor Accused Of Racism In Lawsuit: ‘Blacks Should Stay With Blacks’ An ex-employee alleges that former mayor of Amityville, Long Island, Peter Imbert told him: 'Whites should stay with whites and Blacks should stay with Blacks.'







Former Republican mayor of Amityville, Long Island, Peter Imbert, faces allegations of pressuring employees to use drugs and engaging in racist behavior. The accusations come from Ralph Guarino, a former employee, in a lawsuit filed with the New York State Division of Human Rights.

According to The Daily Beast, Guarino alleges in the lawsuit that Imbert, the head of RCI Industries, told him at one point that “whites should stay with whites and Blacks should stay with Blacks.”

According to The New York Post, Guarino’s mother, Irene, who is a vice president at the company, also filed a verified complaint against Imbert for retaliation after she made complaints about the alleged mistreatment of her son by Imbert.

Imbert did not respond to multiple requests from the New York Post for comment about the lawsuit he is facing.

Guarino told the Post that Imbert cultivated an atmosphere of fear.

According to Guarino’s lawsuit, Imbert maintained a “secret room” in his house, stored with assault weapons like AK-47 and AR-15 assault rifles.

“For the last 10 years, I’ve constantly been on edge around him, just ready for him to snap,” Guarino said. “For two years, every day, I…did anything he wanted. I fear the guy. He once told me he has ‘No one to answer to but God.’”

Imbert also allegedly mentioned his fizzling sex life with his wife to Guarino and insinuated that his father didn’t like his wife because “she wouldn’t play along” when his father would grab her on her rear end.

Both Ralph and Irene Guarino are still employed by RCI Industries, and Ralph’s lawsuit against Imbert seeks unspecified damages.

David H. Rosenberg, a lawyer for the pair, told the New York Post that the work environment created by Imbert was hostile.

“This was an extremely hostile work environment, and I am proud of my clients for having the courage and bravery to prosecute these discrimination and retaliation claims,” Rosenberg said.

