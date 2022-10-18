NY Officials Announce Murder Charges in Fatal Mother’s Day Hit-and-Run

Officials have announced that a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday in the fatal Mother’s Day hit-and-run in Queens, New York.

Roosevelt Rose allegedly struck 49-year-old, Florence Ngwu, on May 8 around 8:30 a.m. pinning her between two parked car. Rose was driving a stolen Ford F-550 as he attempted to make an illegal U-turn, according to authorities. He hit “several cars,” according to reports, before hitting the car that slammed into Ngwu.

Rose was arrested Thursday and was arraigned by a Queens County grand jury.

Video surveillance captured the entire incident as neighbors tried to help move the vehicle off Ngwu.

In the video, Ngwu confronts Rose with one of her daughters after watching him hit some of the cars on their block. One of the vehicles reportedly belonged to Ngwu’s daughter.

Ngwu was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she died the following day.

Inspector Sylvester Ge, head of the NYPD Highway District, said investigators worked relentlessly to build their case against Rose across five months, according to the New York Daily News.

Rose has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, and reckless driving, according to officials. He’ll return to court on Monday, December 12, and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz issued a statement:

“This is a horrifying incident involving the heartbreaking death of a local mom on a day meant to be a celebration for her and her loved ones.”

“As alleged, the defendant was operating a vehicle when he slammed into parked cars on a residential street, causing the victim to get pinned between two bumpers. My office will not allow the use of motor vehicles as dangerous weapons. The defendant is now in custody and will be held accountable for his alleged criminal actions.”