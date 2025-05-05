News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NYC Bodegas Will Soon Have Panic Buttons In Response To Rising Crime New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city is spending $1.6 million to equip an estimated 500 bodegas across the five boroughs







Due to an increase in crimes taking place at New York City bodegas, the city will start a $1.6 million initiative that to equip about 500 stores throughout the city to give them the chance to press a panic button if a crime is about to or is taking place.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the program. The selected bodegas, located in high-crime neighborhoods, will have “SilentShield” buttons connected to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) that can be pressed in case of emergency.

Cameras will also be installed in the corner stores so that police officers can see any potential or actual crimes taking place in real-time.

“This program will bring peace of mind to our bodega owners while protecting the working-class New Yorkers who work and frequent bodegas,” Adams said in a statement. “Our bodegas are essential to New York City, and with this investment, we’re telling these small businesses: Your city has your back.”

This is being distributed through an emergency grant to the United Bodega Association (UBA), which has been fighting for better protection for the stores in the city. This investment will attempt to ensure that bodegas, critical small businesses that support city neighborhoods in the five boroughs, have the security and support they need to keep their staff and customers safe.

UBA is in the process of soliciting companies to submit competitive bids for SilentShield technology. The goal is to start installing the panic buttons in the coming months.

“We thank Mayor Adams for taking real action,” said Radhamés Rodríguez, president, UBA. “We came to the mayor and he didn’t hesitate to offer his support because our blue-collar mayor knows just how important bodegas are to their communities.”

