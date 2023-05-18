Eric Adams Calls Paparazzi 'Reckless' in Harry And Meghan Car Chase

NYC Mayor Eric Adams spoke candidly to paparazzi after the news that they’d caused a ‘near catastrophic’ scene during a high-speed car chase involving Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan (formerly Markle).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were tailed by paparazzi hungry for a photo of the pair as they traveled with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, in New York earlier this week. On Wednesday morning, Adams called the actions of the photographers “reckless and irresponsible” before pointing out the eerie similarity between the incident and the tragic death of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

“I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how his mom died,” he said. “And it would be horrific to lose innocent bystanders during a chase like this, and something to have happened to them as well, so I think we have to be extremely responsible.” It was not just the pursuit of the beloved royals and the possible danger to pedestrians that infuriated Adams but also harm that may have come to officers on the scene, according to People.

Reporting of the incident claimed that the pursuit of the Duke, Duchess, and Ragland went on for two hours, something that Adams said he would “find it hard to believe” due to the density of the city; however, any chase of this magnitude could have had a much different conclusion. Harry, Markle, and Ragland arrived at their destination without injury or harm. However, many can’t help but think that increased scrutiny from The royal family and a desire to feed the media circus that surrounds them as it once did Diana will lead to more frequent similar situations. In a sit-down with Oprah in 2021, the couple spoke about the blatant racism and mistreatment they experienced in the UK, including having their security detail removed.