NYC Mayor Eric Adams Cancels MLK Appearances For Trump Inauguration







New York City Mayor Eric Adams abruptly canceled all of his Martin Luther King Jr. Day appearances to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20.

According to The Gothamist, New York City Hall released the mayor’s updated schedule on the morning of the inauguration. The schedule indicated that he had canceled his appearances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and Convent Avenue Baptist Church, which were formerly scheduled as Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

According to Adams’ spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak, Adams received a late invite from Trump’s Middle East envoy, which she indicated came after midnight.

Fabian Levy, Adams’ deputy mayor for communications, posted some context on his social media account for the mayor’s abrupt change of plans.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the Trump administration reached out inviting Mayor Adams to attend the inauguration at the incoming administration’s request. Mayor Adams accepted on behalf of New York City. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) January 20, 2025

“In the early hours of Monday morning, the Trump administration reached out, inviting Mayor Adams to attend the inauguration at the incoming administration’s request. Mayor Adams accepted on behalf of New York City,” Levy wrote.

He continued, “As the mayor has repeatedly said, America has chosen a new national leader, and we must work together to build a safer, stronger, and more affordable in New York City.”

Adams, who has reportedly been seeking favor from Trump, likely in hopes of being granted a presidential pardon, has been criticized by Rev. Al Sharpton, one of the mayor’s most prominent supporters, for his lack of candor about why he accepted a last-minute invitation from Trump.

​​”To say you’re not going to raise your eyebrows would be being dishonest,” Sharpton said during an appearance on MSNBC on Jan. 20. “I think this is going to cause a lot of us to say, ‘What is this all about?’”

According to City & State, two days before, Sharpton addressed Adams at a National Action Network rally held in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

Sharpton has long compared his activism to King’s, advocating nonviolent and principled resistance to racism.

“Our elected officials have got to talk to the president – I’ve got to walk on the president,” Sharpton said at the rally. “But be careful of people that will manipulate and use your presence in a way that is against the interests of your people. And we should be careful not to let them turn us against each other.”

Sharpton then directly addressed Adams, who had called to ask if he should attend the event.

“You come every year, and you’ve got to come this year,’” Sharpton said he told Adams. “‘I don’t know what Trump did to you down there. If he did something to you, I can baptize you again. I might have to put you down in the water this time,’” Sharpton said as the crowd laughed.

According to CBS News, at a Martin Luther King Day event in Harlem, the community noted Adams’ absence. It criticized him for seeming to swear fealty to the incoming Republican administration.

New York Public Advocate Jumanne Williams harshly criticized Adams, telling the outlet that Adams continually disappointed the citizens of New York City.

“Every time I think I can’t be more stunned and disappointed with this mayor, he says, yes, you can. You want to work with any administration to make sure you get the best that you can for the people of New York City, so that’s an important part,” Williams said before continuing. “You also want to make sure, if there are policies that are going to harm the residents of New York City, that you’re building up barriers for that to happen, and that’s where I think this mayor has failed miserably.”

