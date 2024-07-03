O.J. Simpson’s Appearance During ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Catches Some By Surprise At BET Awards

The BET Awards are renowned for capturing people’s attention with their show highlights. This year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, viewers were taken aback during a segment honoring notable figures who passed away in the past year. The segment unexpectedly included NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson.

The “In Memoriam” portion of the show included recently deceased luminaries such as actors Bill Cobbs, Carl Weathers, Richard Roundtree, Maurice Hines, Ron Cephas Jones, and Louis Gossett Jr., recording artists Rudolph Isley, Irish Grinstead of the group 702, and Brother Marquis from 2 Live Crew, athlete Willie Mays, music executive Clarence Avant, and civil rights activist Dexter Scott King. When Simpson’s face appeared, the media outlet stated some “were a bit surprised.”

Fred Goldman, the father of Ronald Goldman who was killed along with Simpson’s former wife, Nicole, on that fateful night on June 12, 1994, was upset, according to TMZ. He told the outlet BET should issue an apology for acknowledging the football icon in the program.

“I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer… can’t imagine why they would include someone like that.”

Nicole’s sister, Tanya Simpson, went further and stated that whoever included him in the memorial “should be fired.”

“It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition. Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology…and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired.”

The former Buffalo Bills player died after a brief battle with prostate cancer on April 10. After Nicole and Ronald were killed, O.J. was accused of killing both but was found not guilty in what was billed as the trial of the century. In a civil suit, the Goldman family sued the “It Is What It Is” featured guest and won a judgment of $33.5 million, which O.J. never satisfied.

