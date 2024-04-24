O.J. Simpson Was Not Surrounded By Family When He Died

When O.J. Simpson’s family announced that he died from cancer on his X account on April 10, they stated that “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” yet, according to his attorney, that was not the case and only one person was with the former football player when he passed.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s long-time attorney, stated that only one person, whom he described as “a close family member,” was with the NFL Hall of Famer when he died. He did not disclose who that was but disputed what Simpson’s family said. He said the children, Arnelle Simpson, 55, Jason Simpson, 53, Sydney Simpson, 38, and Justin Simpson, 35, shared their father with the world their “entire lives.”

“You have to remember that they’ve shared O.J. with the world their entire lives,” LaVergne said. “At first, they shared good O.J., but still, he was famous. And then, in 1994 on, they kind of had to share bad boy O.J. with the world. But at the end of the day, these children just lost a father. And they have the added burden that he is one of the most famous people on the planet, and who is polarizing and who is surrounded by controversy.”

Simpson was cremated on April 17, according to Reuters. The ceremony was a private gathering attended by friends and family at the Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in downtown Las Vegas.

LaVerne already confirmed that Simpson’s brain will not be studied for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). He did state that there were inquiries about whether that would take place. “That’s a hard no,” he said at the time. “His entire body, including his brain, will be cremated.”

According to the National Health Service, CTE is a degenerative brain disease often caused by repeated blows to the head and can lead to behavioral issues. It can only be discovered after the person has died. In past years, CTE has been linked to several former football players.

Simpson was an NFL player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. He also commented on the popular sports show “It Is What It Is,” hosted by rappers Cam’ron and Ma$e.