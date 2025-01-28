O.J. Simpson Estate Sues NFL Star’s Son For Moving Into Father’s Home Without Permission

The estate of O.J. Simpson wants the late NFL star’s son to pay up or move out of the Florida home his father once owned.

According to the estate’s attorney, Malcolm Lavergne, Justin Simpson allegedly moved into his dad’s home after his death. Lavergne is suing Justin’s company, Primary Holdings, LLC, for doing so without the estate’s permission. Simpson died at 76 from prostate cancer in April 2024.

TMZ obtained legal documents declaring that Primary Holdings LLC, the estate, bought the Kendall, Florida, home following Simpson’s passing to stop creditors from taking it. Lavergne claimed that although Justin’s company owned the house, his dad took care of its payments until his death.

Now, the estate discovered that Justin had moved into the house without notifying or making any payments. However, as his company owns the home, Justin felt he had legal authority to live there.

Despite this, Lavergne argued that Simpson wanted the house to remain part of the estate. Furthermore, he dictated that Justin taking residence there violates his father’s will. The attorney also noted that Justin has his property, albeit less luxurious, nearby.

Now, Lavergne wants Justin to either move out or pay back the payments his father made. Justin is one of two children Simpson had with his slain ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

A jury acquitted Simpson in the 1995 criminal trial that captivated America. However, he was found liable for her and her friend, Ron Goldman, deaths in a 1997 civil suit.

The civil suit resulted in a $33.5 million judgment owed to the families of Brown Simpson and Goldman, a debt that creditors are trying to collect through Simpson’s home. Due to growing unpaid interest, the judgment now totals an estimated $100 million.

To liquidate assets and pay down the debts, the estate has sold off numerous of Simpson’s belongings, including his prison pornography. However, they hope to keep the house intact and under their domain, with Justin paying his fair share.

