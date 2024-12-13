Auction Planned To Sell Off O.J. Simpson’s Prison Porn Stash

Unbeknownst to the general public, while NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson was in prison, he amassed a large stash of pornographic items, and now, the executor of his estate says it will be sold at auction.

According to TMZ, the collection of porn that the former convict collected when he was imprisoned in Nevada will be on the auction block to try to cut down on the debt he owes. His longtime attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, has stated that he hopes it can take place in early 2025. Some of the items include issues of Penthouse, and LaVernge even stated that he might place some of the former Buffalo Bills player’s Trojan condoms on the block.

O.J. Simpson was in prison after being convicted for a 2008 armed robbery-kidnapping case and sentenced to 33 years in prison. Simpson was sent there after he and his friend tried to recover personal mementos that he believed were stolen from him after his 1995 murder case. He was released in 2017 after having served nine years.

Simpson was revered as a football player during his NFL career (1969-1979) and then reviled after being accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Simpson died of cancer at the age of 76, earlier this year.

At the time of his death, the former actor was in debt. He was civilly sued by the family of Goldman and owed them $33.5 million. That amount grew to $100 million, due to nonpayment and interest. A month after his death, LaVergne stated that the state of California had placed a $572,402.69 tax lien against Simpson’s estate. In August, LaVergne said he was working to obtain more than $269,000 from O.J.’s “forever” home.

Simpson’s son, Justin, helped him purchase the house in Las Vegas in 2022, and LaVergne wants to get the property, which O.J. supposedly contributed $159,000 into when it was first bought. The executor feels that the estate is worth $100,000 more now.

RELATED CONTENT: O.J. Simpson’s Appearance During ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Catches Some By Surprise At BET Awards