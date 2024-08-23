O.J. Simpson’s Estate Considers Home Bought With Son To Pay Off Debts

The executor of the estate of football legend O.J. Simpson is trying to find money to pay off some of the NFL Hall of Famer’s debts and may have to turn to O.J.’s son, Justin Simpson, to bring in over a quarter of a million dollars. Justin is one of two children O.J. had with his wife, ex-wife Nicole Brown, Simpson, whom he was accused of killing in 1994.



According to TMZ, Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, is working to obtain more than $269,000 from O.J.’s “forever” home and may have to do so through Justin to achieve that goal. His son helped him purchase the house in Las Vegas in 2022, and LaVergne wants to get the property, which O.J. purportedly put $159,000 into when it was initially bought. The executor feels that the estate is worth $100,000 more now.



California hit the estate with a $572,402.69 tax lien. In response, LaVergne claimed that the estate was essentially worthless. He has debts with many creditors, the IRS, the California Tax Board, and the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The Browns and Goldmans were awarded a $33.5 million judgment in a civil lawsuit against O.J. in 1997. With interest, the judgment has climbed to $100 million. In April, after O.J.’s death, the attorney met with the Goldman family at his Las Vegas office. A rep for Nicole Brown Simpson’s estate did not show up for the meeting, but the Goldman family reviewed O.J.’s tax returns, 401(K), bank statements, and other assets. Goldman’s lawyers were told they’d be accepted into the estate to help satisfy the debt.

O.J., who played with the Buffalo Bills when he was in the NFL, died after a brief battle with prostate cancer on April 10. Fred Goldman is the father of murder victim Ron Goldman, who was with O.J.’s former wife, Nicole, when the two were killed 30 years ago. O.J. was accused of killing both of them but was found not guilty in what was billed as the trial of the century. In a civil suit, the Goldman family sued the It Is What It Is guest correspondent and won a judgment of $33.5 million, which O.J. never satisfied.

On April 11, O.J.’s family announced he died of cancer at the age of 76.

