Entertainment by Selena Hill Obamas’ Higher Ground Production Company Lands Disney Deal Following Netflix Exit Barack and Michelle Obama's production company is entering a new chapter with Disney, launching an original animated fantasy series.







Barack and Michelle Obama’s media production company, Higher Ground, embarks on its next major venture after ending its eight-year first-look deal with Netflix earlier this year.

The company has partnered with Disney to develop Journey, an original animated fantasy series produced in collaboration with Disney Kids & Family (formerly known as Disney Branded Television). Created and executive produced by Matt Munn, whose previous credits include Ice Age: Collision Course and Spies in Disguise, Journey follows a young heroine who ventures into forbidden lands in search of answers surrounding her father’s disappearance while discovering powerful magic within herself.

“Journey is an epic adventure anchored by a remarkable young heroine whose courage inspires those around her,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family, in a press release, according to The Independent. Davis added that the series explores “resilience, self-discovery and the power of believing in something bigger than yourself.”

Jessie Dicovitsky, who serves as Higher Ground’s head of television, said the company sees the project as a continuation of its mission to create meaningful content for families.

“Combining adventure, imagination and music, Journey is a true original that takes bold swings,” Dicovitsky said. “We’re proud to partner with Disney on this fantastical series and to build on Higher Ground’s history of delivering fun and meaningful stories for kids and families.”

Founded in 2018 by the former president and first lady, Higher Ground has become one of the most successful production companies launched by public figures. Its projects include the Oscar- and Emmy-winning documentary American Factory, the Oscar-nominated films Rustin and American Symphony, and family-focused programming such as Ada Twist, Scientist.

The Disney deal comes just months after the Obamas announced in April that Higher Ground would become an independent production company, allowing it to work with multiple studios and distributors rather than remaining tied to a single platform. Nevertheless, Journey signals that the Obamas remain committed to using storytelling to inspire younger generations while expanding their footprint across the entertainment industry.

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