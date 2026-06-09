Video by Kenneth Meeks Collaborations Can Move Your Career Forward Dr. Obari Cartman says it starts with recognizing the art of leadership







As president of the Chicago Association of Black Psychologists, Dr. Obari Cartman understands the psychology of leadership. When he sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE Deputy Chief Content Officer Alisa Gumbs for a 2023 Spotlight Series at the XCEL Summit for Men, his strategy then remains relevant today. We’re revisiting that interview because some advice never changes. Cartman encourages an open space so his team can showcase their individual talents. But first, each person must show up as his or her authentic self. His experience as a leader demonstrated how collaboration creates synergy that is more valuable than the sum of its parts. As we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, Black Enterprise encourages young entrepreneurs, leaders, and managers to click on this short clip because we’re confident Cartman’s insight will help you navigate your career.

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Years Of Black Enterprise’s XCEL Summit Honorees