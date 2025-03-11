Odell Beckham Jr., Druski Deny Involvement In Amended Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy

After being named in a sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes have both denied involvement and responded to the allegations levied against them.

According to USA Today, a lawsuit was filed in October 2024 accusing Diddy of sexual assault and battery, abuse, false imprisonment, and kidnapping by Ashley Parham. In an amended filing March 7, Beckam, Druski, as well as singer Jacquelyn “Jaguar” Wright, Janice Combs, and eight other co-defendants were added to the complaint.

After the amendment became public, Druski immediately took to social media to deny the accusation. He states that he wasn’t even publicly known at the time of the alleged activity.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to pedal false narratives.”

Beckham also released a statement via social media stating that there is “absolutely no truth” to the claim and that he was nowhere near the location where the plaintiff states the alleged assault took place.

“I have been informed of the allegations about me in a suit in [California],” Beckham said. “I really can’t believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don’t think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I’m confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed.”

Parham states in the suit that after meeting a man identified as Shane Pearce in February 2018, Pearce supposedly “set her up” to be assaulted by Diddy on March 23, 2018. The alleged assault supposedly took place in Orinda, California, at Pearce’s apartment.

However, a written statement from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office stated that Parham’s claims were “unfounded.”

“A report was taken on March 23, 2018. We take these cases seriously, and detectives thoroughly investigated the accusations. It was later determined the claims were unfounded.”

