Odell Beckham Jr. Dodges Criminal Charges Due In Alleged Assault Case

In April, Baltimore Ravens football player Odell Beckham Jr. was accused of assaulting a woman when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat in Los Angeles. Prosecutors have determined that he will not be charged in the alleged assault.

According to TMZ, after conducting an investigation into the allegations against the Ravens player, prosecutors in Los Angeles concluded that the victim’s accusation and video of the encounter do not match. The investigation began in April after an unidentified woman alleged that Beckham placed his hand around her neck while the two were at Delilah, a popular restaurant in L.A. Police officials said the woman claimed the 30-year-old approached her at the venue and grabbed her throat with light pressure.

Prosecutors said that the surveillance video they obtained from the lounge “contradicts the complaining witness’ account of events. The video does not capture any battery.”

Also, no one else could back up the accuser’s claims. She said that one of her friends was standing next to her when the alleged incident took place, but it seems they did not see an assault take place. From the onset, Beckham denied the incident, and the restaurant’s owner, John Terzian, disputed her recollection of what occurred. The prosecutors said there was “insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Now that this case is over before it started, Beckham can concentrate on preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The new Baltimore Ravens wide receiver recently signed a one-year, $18 million deal.

The agreement reportedly includes a $13.835 million signing bonus, a $1.165 million base salary, and $3 million in incentives. Beckham took the 2022 season off to recover from an ACL injury he previously suffered during Super Bowl LVI when he played with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite Beckham’s absence, the Rams won the championship game over the Cincinnati Bengals. In his career, Beckham has made three Pro Bowls and has amassed five 1,000-yard seasons.