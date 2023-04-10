Welcome to Baltimore: Odell Beckham Jr. Signs One-Year $18M Deal With Ravens

Looks like we have a new team to root for. The Baltimore Ravens and star wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. have agreed on a one-year, $18 million deal.

The new deal reportedly includes a $13.835 million signing bonus, a $1.165 million base salary and $3 million in incentives. Beckham told CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson, that he was “feeling more love from the Ravens,” even though he was still slated to meet with the New York Jets.

The 30-year-old Louisiana native posted an adorable Instagram photo of his toddler rocking a Baltimore jersey with the caption “Flock.”

CBS Sports says that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti stayed in consistent communication with the Super Bowl champ in an effort to sweeten the deal, “pitching him on the idea of coming to Baltimore, the support he would have with the team and the necessity of helping to square things with Lamar Jackson as well.” T

Though Jackson had a stellar, though abbreviated season with Baltimore, the star quarterback has found it nearly impossible to find a team interested in making him a deal; a reality that has been heavily disputed in sports media since trade talks began.

It looks as if Jackson and Beckham will be the new titans of the DMV- based team, for now.

With the addition of Beckham, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh estimates that Baltimore’s win total has increased from 9.6 to 10.0. Oh also thinks the Ravens have a 6.9% better chance to win the division, a 9.3% better chance to make the playoffs and a 1.5% better chance to win the Super Bowl.

Beckham took the 2022 season off to recover from ACL injury he incurred during Super Bowl LVI when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite Beckham’s absence, the Rams won the championship game over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his career, Beckham has made three Pro Bowls and has amassed five 1,000-yard seasons.