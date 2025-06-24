Offscript Acquires 3BLACKDOT, Expands Into $347B Gaming Industry With Creator-First Strategy

When Offscript Worldwide launched in April 2025, its goal was clear: build a media ecosystem that centers creators and gives them control over how content is built, distributed, and monetized.

That strategy advances significantly today with the acquisition of 3BLACKDOT, a gaming and digital media company known for building successful creator-led franchises and reaching more than 128 million YouTube subscribers worldwide. The deal marks Offscript’s formal entry into the $347 billion global gaming market and extends the company’s ability to develop IP across multiple platforms.

“This acquisition accelerates our mission to build the definitive ecosystem for creators who shape culture—and it cements Offscript’s expansion into gaming, one of the most powerful engines in entertainment,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of Offscript and REVOLT. “3BLACKDOT has built one of the most respected creator networks in digital media. With Offscript’s full-stack infrastructure behind them—from IP development to distribution and monetization—we’re positioned to scale their impact across new platforms, audiences, and revenue models.”

A Targeted Move to Build Scale and Ownership

For Offscript, the acquisition is not about jumping into a trend but building long-term value for creators. By integrating 3BLACKDOT’s active IP slate and its proven reach among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, Offscript is expanding its business to reinforce its core approach: backing creators with real infrastructure, not just distribution.

3BLACKDOT’s projects include Gaming While Black, the animated series Alpha Betas, creative involvement in the feature film Queen & Slim, and children’s bestsellers The Proudest Blue and The Kindest Red. The company also brings strong brand relationships, having delivered campaigns with Netflix, Hulu, Disney, PepsiCo, and others.

“3BLACKDOT is more than a media and entertainment company—it is a long-term commitment to the elevation of creators through amplifying their reach and empowering their storytelling ambitions,” said Reginald Cash, general manager of 3BLACKDOT. “Joining Offscript’s dynamic ecosystem allows us to supercharge our work, reach new audiences, and unlock scale without compromising the creator-first approach that defines us.”

Strengthening the Business

3BLACKDOT joins a growing portfolio of Offscript brands, including REVOLT, Rap-Up, 440 Artists, Rebel House, and Six Zeros. The companies share a model built around ownership, creative control, and long-term growth.

Offscript says this acquisition supports its broader effort to build a media infrastructure that opens up new opportunities for creators, particularly those from historically underrepresented backgrounds, to retain control over their work while building scalable IP.

As gaming continues influencing entertainment and technology, Offscript’s entry into the space reflects a clear and deliberate move: not to follow the industry, but to help shape it.

