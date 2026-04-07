Offset Hospitalized After Being Shot In Florida

Rapper Offset was reportedly shot in Florida after a confrontation outside of a casino in Hollywood.

According to ABC News, the former Migos rapper is currently hospitalized and listed in stable condition. The incident took place outside in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino after 7 p.m. April 6. A spokesperson for the man, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, confirmed it was him who was shot.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored,” the spokesperson said.

No further details have been released by the Seminole Police Department beyond the authorities stating that two people were detained, as the investigation is ongoing.

“The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public,” police said.

Offset, who is currently separated from his wife, Cardi B, is not the first member of the now-defunct hip-hop group, Migos, to be shot. The group disbanded after one of the members, Takeoff, was shot to death in Houston at a bowling alley Nov. 1, 2022. According to TMZ, while attending a birthday party for Jas Prince, the son of long-time legendary music executive, J Prince (Rap-A-Lot Records), the rapper was shot, allegedly playing dice while at 810 Billiards & Bowling at approximately 2:40 a.m that morning. Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was there with his uncle, Quavo, nee Quavious Keyate Marshall.

The group members all grew up in Georgia and made a name for themselves in the music industry after scoring a hit in 2013 with “Versace.” Migos scored numerous platinum hits, including “Bad and Boujie” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “T-Shirt,” “MotorSport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake, “Pure Water” featuring Mustard, “Need It” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “Stir Fry,” “Straightenin” and “Narcos.”

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