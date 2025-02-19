News by Kandiss Edwards Tamera Mowry’s Husband Flamed For Sharing Post On SNAP Ban On Junk Food Adam Housley is weighing in on SNAP benefits.







Adam Housley, the white husband of actress Tamera Mowry, is weighing in on restrictions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on X.

On Feb. 19, Housley recounted his childhood experiences to draw a connection between his upbringing and the proposed policy changes.

The former FOX News journalist claims to have witnessed SNAP recipients abusing the system. As a 5-year-old, he recalls observing people filling their carts with sugary snacks and other unhealthy foods at a “neighborhood grocery store.” Then, according to Housley, customers use cash to buy alcohol. Housley expressed his 5-year-old frustrations in his post.

“As a kid who grew up in neighborhood grocery stores since I was 5, I can’t tell you how many times I saw people come in and buy crap food for their kids with food stamps, then open the wallet and use cash for liquor, beer, wine and cigarettes,” Housley wrote. “Then there were those who would repeatedly buy a lemon or lime, get the change, walk out the door, throw them away and do it again. Until they had enough change to buy cigarettes or alcohol. As a kid it pissed me off because there are some people who could really use the help and then there are these others working the system.”

Housley’s Upbringing

However, many social media users are questioning Housley’s claims, pointing out that he grew up in Napa Valley, a region famous for its vineyards.

According to NapaVintners, the area’s estimated economic impact is over $11.1 billion locally and nearly $34 billion across the U.S.

In a 2024 People magazine interview, Housley revealed that he retired from journalism to take over his family’s vineyard, adding credibility to the claims made on social media.

RFK’s SNAP Statements

Housley’s childhood anecdote echoes recent statements by newly confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding SNAP and school lunch programs.

“The federal government in many cases is paying for [SNAP and school lunches],” he said, adding, “And we shouldn’t be subsidizing people to eat poison,” the AP reported.

Similarly, the newly confirmed Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins agrees. Rollins expressed her concerns about how SNAP benefits are used.

“When a taxpayer is putting money into SNAP, are they OK with us using their tax dollars to feed really bad food and sugary drinks to children who perhaps need something more nutritious?” she said.

However, despite Rollins and Kennedy Jr.’s concerns, they do not have direct control over changing the conditions of the SNAP program.

Modifying how the benefits are allocated requires an act of Congress. Any potential reform must go through the political process, ensuring checks and balances are observed.

