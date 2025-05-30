Russell Westbrook Selected As Creative Director For Oklahoma City’s Sports-Anchored Entertainment District

Design and architecture firm Populous is handling the sports-anchored entertainment district being in downtown Oklahoma City, and Russell Westbrook has been appointed the project’s creative director.

The decision was announced by Echo Investment Capital (Echo), Russell Westbrook Enterprises (RWE), and Robinson Park.

The project is being spearheaded by Echo with RWE and Robinson Park as key development partners, in conjunction with helping create a destination anchored by the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium.

Westbrook has ties to Oklahoma City. He was a star for the NBA’s Thunder for a decade until he was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019. Westbrook spent the 2024-25 season with the Denver Nuggets.

“We’re not just building a sports-anchored entertainment district—we’re reimagining how a city comes together,” said Westbrook in a written statement. “I’m personally bringing everything I’ve seen and experienced around the world—design, culture, energy—to help create something that’s never been done before in OKC. I’m proud to be part of a vision that’s not just about buildings, but about belonging—a place where people from every neighborhood feel seen, connected, and inspired.”

Populous has designed various sports and entertainment venues around the world, including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. The company had already been appointed the principal architect of the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium.

“Populous brings world-renowned expertise and a deep understanding of how to design spaces that anchor community and catalyze growth,” said Christian Kanady, founding partner and CEO of Echo Investment Capital. “Their leadership in shaping both the stadium and the surrounding sports-anchored entertainment district ensures a cohesive, transformative vision—one that reflects OKC’s momentum and connects our most vibrant districts in powerful new ways. This is more than a development—it’s a centerpiece for civic life, built to inspire pride, connection, and opportunity for generations to come.”

