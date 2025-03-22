Old Dominion Honors Legacy Of The Divine Nine With On-Campus Monuments

Old Dominion University is paying tribute to the Divine Nine with the installation of dedicated monuments for each of the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities.

Student Government President Zaria Gassaway, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., spearheaded the initiative to bring the monument series to campus. The series aims to honor the history and legacy of the Divine Nine at the minority-serving institution.

“I’m very passionate about everything,” Gassaway told WTKR. “It is something that needs to be on ODU’s campus. We’re a minority-serving institution and it feels only right to ensure that minorities are recognized and seen on campus.”

The effort was student-led, with Dean of Students Dr. Vicki Williams sharing how they approached ODU President Brian Hemphill, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, to gain his approval and permission to proceed with the project. Given the Divine Nine’s legacy, established in 1906 to foster fellowship within the Black community during an era of discrimination on college campuses, it felt like the perfect way to honor these organizations despite Old Dominion being a predominately white institution (PWI).

“Divine Nine communities have been a part of the social footprint for over 100 plus years,” Dr. Williams, who also serves as the vice president for Engagement, said.

“I think this represents not only what this means to the Divine Nine community, but I also believe that it speaks to the commitment that the president has in terms of meeting student needs.”

It was two years in the making, but the monuments were unveiled on the Williamsburg Lawn during Homecoming 2024. Gassaway is happy she was around to see the project she started get completed.

“It was definitely a long road to get here,” Gassaway said. “Sometimes we had to put it down, pick it back up, and start over. It’s a project that I started during my first term as president and now as a third term — being able to see it before I walk out and graduate means a lot.”

Dr. Williams believes the monuments will help students feel represented within the Old Dominion community. Gassaway thinks they serve as visual inspiration to those interested in joining the Divine Nine.

“For our students who may not be a part of it, this encourages them to either become involved or ensure that their concerns, wants, and needs are heard and implemented on campus as well,” Gassaway said.

