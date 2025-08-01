Career by Jameelah Mullen How Older Job Seekers Can Improve Their Chances of Getting Hired Job hunting over 40? Here are some tips to help you land that job.







Entering a competitive job market can feel intimidating for mature job seekers, but even in an ageist environment, there is hope for experienced professionals. With a few strategic changes, mature candidates can help level the playing field.

Loren Greiff is the founder of Portfolio Rocket, a career coaching business for 40+ job seekers. She said that candidates often believe they are “powerless” against ageism. Although ageism exists, Greiff suggested that a shift in perspective could be one of the most valuable tools to overcome this obstacle.

The expert reminded older adults that having more work experience doesn’t always mean more value for the company. Some employers may favor candidates with less experience if they demonstrate drive and the business savvy to meet specific company needs.

While it is natural to discuss the past on a résumé, employers are more interested in the present. Grieff suggested rephrasing your bullet points to highlight your current abilities. Even when mentioning past achievements, Greiff recommended framing them in a future-oriented way to demonstrate your focus on the impact ahead.

“Stop giving them reasons to worry about your value or impact and start giving them reasons to buy it — numbers don’t lie, and they don’t age,” the expert told Business Insider. “Don’t say ’20 years in tech.’ Say, ‘Company transformer through AI integration, most recently reducing costs by 40%.'”

Candidates who demonstrate that they are actively and continuously learning may perform better in the job market. Employers look for candidates who value their continued professional development.

While some shy away from putting frequent job changes or freelance work on their resumes, Greiff said this could be beneficial because it tells a story of career evolution. The career consultant reflected on a client who did just that.

“While other 40-plus creatives were ashamed of their freelance patchwork, he showcased every single gig — 22 of them—on LinkedIn,” Greiff said. “Most older workers think job-hopping makes you look like you’re inconsistent or can’t hold down a job, but he made it look like he wasn’t bouncing around — he was building,” she told Business Insider.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Elder Celebrates 107th Birthday With Six Generations Of Family In Tow