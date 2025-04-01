Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles Decides To Enter Transfer Portal Instead Of Entering WNBA Draft

Woman’s college basketball star Olivia Miles, who is projected to be the second overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, will enter the transfer portal to play a fifth collegiate season, ESPN reports.

The Notre Dame guard averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this past season. Her expected position in the draft is due to the first team All-ACC player also being named to the ACC Tournament team, according to On3.

Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles – the projected No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft this month – will forgo the draft and enter NCAA’s transfer portal, sources tell ESPN. The 22-year-old top prospect makes unprecedented decision to use her one year remaining of college instead of the draft. pic.twitter.com/NaODcCzc38 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2025

“It just changes every day. I love college. I think I’ve outgrown it a little bit, though, so that makes my decision tougher to stay. It’s comfortable, a place where you have security,” she told ESPN after her team was eliminated March 29 from the NCAA Tournament. “The W … the volatility is up and down. So I don’t know. I’m deciding between a bunch of factors.”

Although student-athletes are permitted to play four seasons, due to sitting out the 2023-24 season, she had one year left of eligibility. She also has the choice of entering the WNBA Draft because she has been in college for four seasons and is 22 years sold.

“Many players have returned to school for their final year of eligibility, but it’s not common for a player to come back to college and enter the portal,” ESPN’s Kendra Andrews wrote.

This past season, Miles started all 34 games while averaging a career-high 15.4 points on 48.3% shooting. Her 3-point shooting vastly improved to 40.6% over her last season’s paltry 22.8%.

