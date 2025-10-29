Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles To Hit The Floor Under New Representation With CAA Chiles will be represented for all new deals across sports and entertainment with CAA.







Jordan Chiles is ready to hit the floor with her new talent agency, Creative Arts Agency.

The decorated Olympic gymnast has signed with CAA as she takes off in the next phase of her career. The current “Dancing With The Stars” contestant secured the new representation in the midst of her current gig.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Oct. 27, sharing that CAA will represent the dynamic athlete and emerging media personality as she continues her strut through Hollywood.

In her professional career, Chiles has already become a household name in U.S. gymnastics. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, she earned a gold medal for the women’s team all-around competition. A member of the U.S. Women’s national gymnastics team since 2013, Chiles has participated in two Olympics. At the 2022 (2020) Tokyo Games, she also won silver with the team all-around.

The UCLA athlete also garnered acclaim for her culturally uplifting floor routines. Winning the World vault and floor exercise silver medal in 2022, Chiles also received multiple Perfect 10s for her dynamic sets throughout her NCAA Career.

With multiple NCAA, World, and Olympic titles on her resume, Chiles is a trailblazer as a celebrated Black gymnast. However, the breakout athlete has other avenues outside her USA leotard.

The 24-year-old has already co-starred in a 2025 Super Bowl commercial, joining fellow Olympic medalist Sha’Carri Richardson for a Nike advertisement. She has also accrued numerous high-profile endorsements from Nike, Beats by Dre, Chase Bank, and Netflix for her personality and athletic prowess.

An advocate for young female athletes, Chiles also launched the SHERO Athlete Collective this August. The initiative works to mentor young women in sports throughout their growing careers. The New York Times best-selling author also released her debut memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, in which she reflects on her triumphant journey to Olympic gold despite racism and other adversity.

As the girl on the floor rises to the top, Chiles continues to use her platform to promote positivity and women’s empowerment in all avenues. With her own brand as a content creator, podcaster, and author, she hopes to reach new heights with CAA on her team.

