News by Ida Harris ON THIS DAY: 250 Years Of American Moments Frederick Douglass was nominated for president on June 23, 1888.







Long before former President Barack Obama was elected the 44th president of the United States of America, and took office as the first Black executive in chief, and held down two-terms in the White House— formerly-enslaved, abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass was nominated for president, becoming the first Black candidate in U.S. history.

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