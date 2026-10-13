Culture by Ida Harris ‘Once Upon A Time In Harlem’ To Debut A Studio Museum Harlem The historical documentary features surviving luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance







More than half a century after 16mm cameras captured a legendary gathering inside Duke Ellington’s home, a lost monument of Black history is returning home to its cultural epicenter. On Oct. 14 at 6:30 PM, the Studio Museum in Harlem will host an exclusive premiere screening of Once Upon A Time In Harlem, at 144 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027.

Conceived and filmed by William Greaves in 1972 and directed by David Greaves, the documentary brings together surviving luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance. Converted from vault archives into an indispensable time capsule, the historic film features iconic figures candidly debating their creative legacies, racial identity, and intellectual heritage inside Duke Ellington’s residence.

The special evening will be hosted by fashion pioneer Dapper Dan and features a post-screening Q&A moderated by television personality Bevy Smith. The panel will feature director David Greaves, producer Liani Greaves, and producer/editor Anne de Mare, with an official reception to follow.

The 1972 Gathering Becomes a Cinematic Masterpiece

In 1972, William Greaves convened an unprecedented cocktail party at Duke Ellington’s residence. His goal was simple yet profound: film the living architects of the Harlem Renaissance as they reflected on their groundbreaking contributions to Black culture. However, financial constraints forced Greaves to vault the footage for decades.

Following William Greaves’ passing, David Greaves meticulously cataloged and completed the preserved footage. Directed by David Greaves, the finished film captures an extraordinary oral history that critics hail as an essential piece of cinematic history.

“My father understood that documenting these voices was an act of historical preservation,” David Greaves said in the official press kit. “This film isn’t just nostalgia; it’s an intellectual torch passed directly from one generation of creators to the next.”

Once Upon A Time In Harlem Is Essential for Black Culture Today

The documentary is an intimate, unscripted record of 20th-century genius. Throughout the film, intellectuals reframe the Harlem Renaissance not merely as an artistic movement, but as a crucial socio-political awakening. Rather than relying on outside narration, the project relies entirely on the voices of the creators as they analyze self-expression and cultural memory.

Art comes out of a community and audaciousness, co-director and producer Liani Greaves said in the the press statement. “As Romare Bearden notes in the film, these are the foundational messages. The time is now, and this footage was meant for us in this exact moment.”

Film historians and cultural critics have designated the project a crucial bearing of witness to Black history, emphasizing that the newly restored footage bridges a profound gap in archival media. By capturing these icons in Duke Ellington’s personal space, William Greaves captured candid conversations that re-examine the origins of modern Black culture.

As Once Upon A Time In Harlem makes its homecoming at The Studio Museum in Harlem, it cements the enduring legacy of William Greaves while ensuring the voices of the Harlem Renaissance remain permanently enshrined in global cinema.

For a closer look at the restored footage and historic interviews, you can watch the Once Upon a Time in Harlem Official Trailer here:

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