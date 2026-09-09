Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Photo Credit: Parkwood Entertainment via PR Newswire) Arts and Culture by Selena Hill Beyoncé Gifts $2 Million To The Studio Museum In Harlem For Her 45th Birthday The superstar’s contribution to Harlem’s Studio Museum comes as the institution enters a new era.







Beyoncé Knowles-Carter marked her 45th birthday with a multimillion-dollar investment in one of the country’s leading institutions dedicated to Black art.

The superstar, entrepreneur, and art collector donated $2 million to the Studio Museum in Harlem on Sept. 4, according to The Art Newspaper. The contribution comes less than a year after the museum opened its new $300 million building on 125th Street, giving the institution an expanded platform for exhibitions, artist development, and its renowned artist-in-residence program.

“Art tells all our stories; the past and the present, but is not always accessible to everyone,” said Knowles-Carter in a statement released by her management company and record label Parkwood Entertainment. “I have always been impressed with the Studio Museum in Harlem because of its intention to make the Museum an integral part of the community. I have been introduced to several of my favorite young and upcoming Black artists through exhibits at the Museum. It is a place of inspiration where all audiences can discover new stories through the canvases of diverse storytellers that reflect our humanity.”

Founded in 1968, the Museum describes its mission as serving as a “nexus for artists of African descent locally, nationally, and internationally.” Its artist-in-residence program has helped launch the careers of generations of Black artists. Thelma Golden, the museum’s director and chief curator, said Beyoncé’s contribution would help the institution continue that work.

“I am deeply grateful to Beyoncé, both for the generosity of this gift, especially on her birthday, and for recognizing the vital role that the Studio Museum plays in people’s lives,” Golden said. “Our institution was founded to shift the arts landscape and reimagine who that landscape serves.”

Beyoncé and her husband, hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, are also prominent art collectors whose holdings have included works by artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and George Condo.

The donation underscores the growing role that high-profile Black cultural figures can play in supporting institutions that preserve and expand access to Black creative work.

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