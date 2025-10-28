Entertainment by Janee Bolden ONE Musicfest 2025: Atlanta’s Homecoming Of Culture And Sound One Musicfest 2025 proved unstoppable—a reflection of the culture it celebrates







ONE Musicfest returned to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on Oct. 25 and 26, reaffirming its place as one of the South’s most significant celebrations of Black music and culture after 16 years. Despite chilly temperatures and rain over the OMF weekend, the festival delivered a dynamic lineup that honored Atlanta’s legacy while spotlighting the next generation of stars.

“Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible—with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip hop,” ONE Musicfest Founder Jason “J.” Carter said via press release.

Moving the largest Black-owned music festival in the nation to its Piedmont Park location this year made for a game-changer—allowing more space for fans, activations, and accessibility. Multiple entrance gates, ADA-friendly viewing sections, and a partnership with MARTA made arriving and leaving seamless. Brand activations from Toyota, Herradura, Hennessy, Teremana, Bevel, and other P&G brands dotted the park alongside a buzzing food truck village, a karaoke stage, and lines of outdoor toilets. The result was a more expansive, inclusive experience that still felt intimate.

Kehlani took the OMF Stage, bringing a soulful set, her voice floating effortlessly across Piedmont Park as she performed “Folded” and crowd favorites like “Nights Like This.”



As the sun set, the Dungeon Family turned the P&G Stage into an Atlanta time capsule. Performing a plethora of classics like “Get Rich To This,” “They Don’t Dance No Mo’,” “Elevators (Me & You),” “Ms. Jackson,” “Git Up, Git Out,” “The Whole World,” and “I Like The Way You Move,” the collective—featuring Goodie Mob, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Backbone, Cool Breeze, Witchdoctor, and Sleepy Brown—reminded fans why they are the heartbeat of Southern hip-hop.

While André 3000 was noticeably absent, Big Boi, draped in a full-length fur, made his presence felt. Khujo Goodie, who lost a leg in a 2002 car accident, performed triumphantly from a black motorcycle. CeeLo Green took a solo turn for “Crazy,” proving that decades later, Dungeon Family’s creativity still commands the stage.

Over on the OMF Stage, The Roots & Friends put on a show that blended live instrumentation, lyrical prowess, and impactful guest appearances. Opening with “What They Do” and “You Got Me,” Black Thought, Questlove, and company were joined by Havoc of Mobb Deep for a few East Coast classics before Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star stormed the stage. Busta’s kinetic energy—backed by his verses from “Look At Me Now,” “Pass the Courvoisier,” and “Scenario”—set the tone for a powerful close featuring Mary J. Blige, who emerged to perform “Be Happy” and “Love Without a Limit.”

Across the park, Future headlined the P&G Stage with a pyrotechnic-heavy performance that paid homage to Young Scooter before unleashing a flurry of hits: “Same Damn Time,” “Commas,” “March Madness,” and “Mask Off.” The set design—a backlit trap house accented by bursts of flame and fireworks—captured Future’s dynamic energy.

Rain, wind, and cool temperatures couldn’t dampen the spirit. Early in the day, Keypsiia—daughter of Joi and Gipp Gilliam of Goodie Mob—kicked things off, symbolically bridging generations. On the P&G Stage, the OMF Trail Ride lineup, including 803 Fresh, DJ Smooth, Tonio Armani, Mike Clark Jr., Cupid, Sky Watley, and Big Chad Reed, kept the energy up as fans line-danced their way through the weather.

Though Chief Keef was unable to perform, D-Nice kept the crowd entertained with a star-studded set featuring Ari Lennox, Carl Thomas, Tweet, and Case, turning the OMF Stage into a nostalgic R&B party. Actor and musician Leon Thomas followed with standout performances of “Yes It Is” and “Mutt,” inspiring the audience to sing along.

When Clipse hit the P&G Stage, fans migrated in droves for what became one of the weekend’s most talked-about sets. The Virginia brothers delivered classics like “Grindin’,” “What Happened to That Boy,” and “Keys Open Doors” while introducing newer material from Let the Lord Sort ‘Em Out including “So Be It,” “Ace Trumpets,” “F.I.C.O.,” and “P.O.V.” Pusha T and Malice offered an impactful performance, but with a later time slot their visual impact could have been even greater in the dark because the video footage that accompanied their show, didn’t pop as much as it might have at night.

Back at the OMF Stage, Jazmine Sullivan braved the cold in all black, dedicating her performance to her late mother on her birthday. Her vocals soared through heartfelt renditions of “Pick Up Your Feelings,” “Let It Burn,” and “Girl Like Me.”

Then came Lloyd, whose smooth falsetto on “Lay It Down” and “You” had the crowd swaying before Jagged Edge joined to deliver an emotional, nostalgia-fueled set. From “Promise” and “Walked Outta Heaven” to “Where the Party At?” and “Let’s Get Married,” the group’s harmonies carried through the crisp night air, inspiring sing-alongs and slow dances across the park.

Doechii, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess, might take home the crown for best set design of the weekend. Surrounded by ethereal forest projections, she turned her performance into a vivid escape, rapping through “Persuasive,” “Alter Ego,” “Boiled Peanuts,” and “Anxiety.” Even as she teased the crowd—“Why is it so cold, Atlanta?”—her confidence never wavered. Her charisma and energy turned the chill into pure electricity.

By the time Ludacris took the P&G Stage as Sunday’s headliner, the rain had stopped, and the crowd of thousands swelled in number, revealing a sea of lights from those gathered with their phone cameras poised to capture his set. His opening—a surprise performance of “Welcome to Atlanta” with Jermaine Dupri—set the tone for an Atlanta homecoming 25 years in the making.

Clad in a blue leather Braves-themed outfit with white compression layers underneath, Luda ripped through hit after hit: “Number One Spot,” “Throw Them Bows,” “Area Codes,” “Rollout (My Business),” and “Stand Up.” Each track came with a surprise guest. Chingy joined for “Holidae In” and “Right Thurr,” Bobby V slid through for “Pimpin’ All Over the World” and “Slow Down,” and Jadakiss ignited the crowd with “Knock Yourself Out” after teaming up with Luda for Nas’s “Made You Look (Remix).”

Then came Shawnna for “What’s Your Fantasy” and “Gettin’ Some,” followed by Jeezy, who raised the energy with “Dey Know (Remix),” “All There,” and “Put On.” Just when it felt like the night couldn’t climb higher, Fergie shocked the crowd with her first live performance in seven years—flying in from Los Angeles to duet on “Glamorous” and “London Bridge.”

And then, Atlanta lost its collective mind. Usher joined Luda for “Lovers and Friends” and “Yeah!” before LL Cool J, the artist who inspired Ludacris to rap, appeared to perform “Who Do You Love.” The moment brought Luda to tears.

“I’m gonna remember this for the rest of my life,” he told the crowd.

The night ended with a coordinated drone show lighting up the Atlanta sky as Luda powered through “All I Do Is Win” and “Move (B****).” “The biggest flex of the night is all my songs are still relevant because of fans like you,” he said, closing with the opening notes of “Georgia” before the stage went dark.

Even through rain and cold, One Musicfest 2025 proved unstoppable—a reflection of the culture it celebrates. Between the Dungeon Family reunion and Ludacris’ star-studded finale, the festival captured every facet of Atlanta’s musical DNA: history, innovation, and heart.

