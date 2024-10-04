ONE MUSICFEST Will Celebrate 15th Year At Atlanta’s Central Park

ONE MUSICFEST will be held on Oct. 26 and 27. The festival was first held in Atlanta’s Central Park in 2022 and moved to Piedmont Park last year, but organizers just announced that it is returning to Central Park for this year’s event.

The organizers posted the information on social media to inform guests about the change.

New location, same vibes! The countdown is ON, and we can't wait to party. Let's make this 15th anniversary one for the books!

WSB-TV reported that the change occurs at the smaller park as it celebrates its 15th year.

“By moving to Central Park, we can continue to deliver the activations and experiences you love without compromising on quality. We believe deeply in the power of culture and the significance of independently owned Black festivals,” a written statement from the organizers read. “We’re committed to making the best choices for our music-loving community and keeping ONE MUSICFEST strong.”

On Oct. 26, people can expect to see performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Fantasia, Method Man & Redman, Nelly, and Cardi B. Atlanta DJ Greg Street’s OMF Anthem will also allow local talent Young Dro, Crime Mob, Travis Porter, and Trillville to take the stage.

The following day, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, Keyshia Cole, Dru Hil, Gunna, Glorilla, and Sexyy Red are expected to take the stage. DJ Drama will also have special guests. DJ Mars Block Party will also have T.I., Keri Hilson, Lloyd, and other artists.

Tickets for the event, starting at $99 for a single-day ticket, can be obtained on the ONE MUSICFEST website.