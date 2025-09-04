Money by Jameelah Mullen OneUnited Bank Announces Winners Of ‘I Got Bank!’ Youth Financial Literacy And Art Contest Organizers say they saw an increase in children’s financial literacy this year.







OneUnited Bank, the nation’s largest Black-owned bank, announced the winners of its 15th annual “I Got Bank!” Youth Financial Literacy Essay & Art Contest. The contest aims to promote financial literacy, especially among young people.

The 2025 winners, aged 8-12, include Jasmine Curd, Andrew Elus, Rusty Fisher, Jai Irby, Brandon Littlejohn, Jalonie Lue Shue, Zoë Madison Orndorff, Arfa Mohamed, Alanna Oguadimma, and Jacob Phillips.

Each winner received a $1,000 savings account.

In a 250-word essay, the winners shared their financial literacy journeys and explained how the knowledge would benefit them and their families. The panel of judges included Teri Williams, president and chief operating officer of OneUnited, and Sherri Brewer, the bank’s senior vice president and chief retail officer.

“In 2025, we saw growth in children’s understanding of money, including the cost of food and other necessities. They expressed a desire to help their families, which may be a reflection of the current economic climate. We are proud to ignite family conversations about money, which will improve their financial well-being.” Williams said in a press release.

Williams, the author of I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me about Money, said she was inspired to write the book because she noticed a lack of educational tools geared at teaching urban youth about financial literacy.

“I could not find a book about personal finance from the perspective of urban youth, Williams said on the bank’s website. “Yet, when children learn the lessons of financial literacy at a young age, they form strong habits that can be life-changing.”

Additionally, OneUnited Bank provides the Financial Education Center, an online resource designed to help people of all ages understand various financial processes. Its online modules include education about building emergency savings, homeownership, starting a small business, and preparing for retirement. Bank owners hope that these online tools will improve financial knowledge and skills for people nationwide.

OneUnited Bank is an 11-time recipient of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bank Enterprise Award for community development.

