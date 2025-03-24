News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman OnlyFans Model Charged With Murder For Allegedly Suffocating Man While Filming Saran Wrap Fetish Act The adult model and mother of three has pleaded not guilty to murder.







An OnlyFans model has been arrested after allegedly suffocating a man while filming an erotic asphyxiation fetish act with Saran Wrap.

According to the affidavit obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Michaela Rylaarsdam wrapped Michael Dale’s head with a plastic bag and Saran Wrap in April 2023. Securing the erotic asphyxiation tools with duct tape, Rylaarsdam proceeded to film the act with a vibrator in hand.

Dale reportedly paid the adult influencer $11,000 to travel to his Escondido, California, residence. When she arrived, the 29-year-old engaged in BDSM activities with the seemingly intoxicated man, per his requests. She wrapped the 56-year-old “like a mummy” in Saran Wrap and used Gorilla Glue to adhere women’s boots to his feet.

However, authorities believe this consensual BDSM play stopped before the asphyxiation. Instead, police determined Rylaarsdam conducted the act of her own volition. When they arrived at the scene, they found the mother of three performing CPR on the unconscious man. She initially told officers that she did not place anything over his head.

Despite her story, investigators found footage of her recording Dale with the plastic bag over his head. The videos went on for 8 minutes as he faced extreme difficulty breathing. It remains unclear if the videos were meant for posting on her OnlyFans account.

“He had duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head, more saran wrap around that, and then duct tape wrapped around his face and head, securing all the layers to his head,” detailed the affidavit. “He also appeared to have had saran wrap wrapped around his neck tightly.”

The man’s autopsy revealed he died of asphyxia. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office also classified his death as a homicide.

Prior to her Feb 19. arrest, Rylaarsdam ran an OnlyFans account, a popular subscription service known for its use by sex workers. She also ran an adult party entertainment company with her husband, Brandon Rylaarsdam, who police stated earned at least $1,000 from her session with Dale. OnlyFans removed her account, Asshley SinCal, since the incident.

Rylaarsdam has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in April. She remains detained without bail at Las Colinas Detention Facility.

