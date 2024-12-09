Business by Sharelle Burt Operation HOPE Celebrates 10 Years Of Impact At The 2024 HOPE Global Forums This year’s theme is 'FUTURE.'







Operation HOPE Inc. is taking over Atlanta for the country’s largest meeting dedicated to financial literacy and economic empowerment, Saporta Report reports.

The 2024 HOPE Global Forums (HGF) Annual Meeting heightens the crucial relationship between financial education, innovation and uplifting the community in hopes of providing solutions to the issues that suppress challenges around the world.

Hosted by Operation HOPE founder John Hope Bryant, alongside co-chairs, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young, the forums, which will take place December 9-11 at the Signia Hotel, will celebrate 10 years by offering three days of engaging discussions, insights and forward-thinking presentations.

With the theme, “The FUTURE,” Hope Bryant says attendees can look forward to “a powerful moment in history.”

“For the past decade, we have assembled great minds with bold ideas, servant-leaders with voices of change and individuals committed to a new vision for the world as we know it. ‘The FUTURE’ is a clear call to action for leaders to help ensure prosperity reaches every corner of society,” he said.

The robust agenda includes heavy-hitting and high profile speakers that cater to business, philanthropy, government and civil society. Some of the confirmed speakers include USA Today’s White House correspondent Francesca Chambers, media contributor Van Jones, and President and CEO of BET Media Group, Scott M. Mills.

“John Hope Bryant and his team have been doing this for a decade and every year HGF keeps raising the bar,” Young said. “Discussions about ‘The FUTURE’ are not just important for civic dialogue; they are also essential to bridging the economic divide and addressing some of today’s most important issues.”

Atlanta is projected to welcome over 5,200 delegates representing more than 40 countries.

“I’ve long said that Atlanta is a group project and through our collaboration with HOPE Global Forums, we are inviting the world to join the conversation,” Dickens mentioned. “From homeownership and entrepreneurship to youth engagement and financial education, HGF will offer bold and innovative ideas to ensure the future is bright for all.”

Coinciding with the annual meeting, the organization launched another pathway of curating financial literacy with HOPE scholarships. Through three scholarship levels—HOPE Lite, HOPE Classic and HOPE Silver—clients will have access to free financial coaching and educational resources.

