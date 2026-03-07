News by Kandiss Edwards Oprah Pulls Up To Paris Fashion Week With Gayle Looking Super Slim—But The Internet Zooms In On Her Walk Winfrey has previously acknowledged using a prescription weight-management medication in the GLP-1 class.







A short viral video showing media figures Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King walking together at Paris Fashion Week has ignited renewed debate online about celebrity weight loss and aging.

While the video of Oprah and Gayle is brief and uneventful, social media commentary quickly shifted from humor to, at some points harsh, discussions about their noticeably slimmer appearances. Additionally, onlookers noticed the slow strides taken by Oprah prompting speculation about her health status.

Much of the online reaction focused on Winfrey’s weight-loss journey, which she has discussed publicly in recent years. Some users speculated that medications such as GLP-1 drugs were responsible for the transformation, with comments referencing medications commonly associated with rapid weight loss.

X user @MarcieAnde59695 wrote: “She’s lost a lot of muscle tone using those weight loss shots. She shuffles her feet. She ain’t got no energy to walk. But hey she looks thinner. plus, she’s in her early 70’s. Oprah getting old.”

@TheRealUncleGo2 commented: “She looks like she has a back injury, which explains the shuffling. She’s about 72. Could the Ozempic or whatever she’s been on for weight loss be doing a number on her neurologically?”

Winfrey has previously acknowledged using a prescription weight-management medication in the GLP-1 class. In discussing the treatment on a podcast appearance in 2025, she said the medication changed how she thought about food and hunger, explaining that it helped quiet what she described as constant “food noise.”

“One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people just had more willpower, they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip, and then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, ‘Oh, they’re not even thinking about it. They’re only eating when they’re hungry, and they’re stopping when they’re full,” Oprah said on an episode of The Oprah Podcast.

At the same time, other X users pointed out that Oprah and Gayle are no spring chickens. Oprah, 72, and Gayle, 71, have reached an age where appearances and body stature begin to rapidly change. Despite the use of GLP-1’s, both women are most likely to experience the normal effects of aging, including the loss of bone density, muscle mass, and estrogen, which can account for the slowed stride and physical changes.

@jannykmak reasoned: “Oprah is getting older….like many of us?”

@mcdanielrosie9 commented: “She looks different, her face is smaller, her lips thinner, she looks younger.”

@Robin_PD_ said: “She looks fantastic! Having had both knees replaced (2021) & taking weight-loss shots, I bet she feels better too! Not a fan, just making observations.”

@Alchemyajones She’s 72 and walking in heels that are 3 or 4”. I couldn’t walk in those!

