Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Oprah Surprises Morehouse Students At Dinner For ‘Auntie O’s’ Scholars The students were able to directly share the impact of the Scholars Program to Oprah.







Oprah Winfrey returned to Morehouse College to surprise students whose academic journeys she helped fulfill.

While the world knows Oprah as a billionaire media mogul, one particular cohort at Morehouse calls her “Auntie O.” The soon-to-be graduates matriculated through the all-men’s HBCU as part of the Oprah Winfrey Endowed Scholars Program. However, this past weekend, the scholars unexpectedly caught up with their generous donor.

Oprah traveled down to the Atlanta University Center to greet the scholars at their pre-graduation dinner held April 24. There, she met the students who will now have a Morehouse degree thanks to this sponsorship. The 72-year-old shared a video of her surprise visit to celebrate the students’ academic success.

“They don’t know that I’m here to check on those grades,” joked Oprah in the video.

She also added in the caption, “Each one of the students—from the very first class in 1989 to today—are the best investment I or anyone could make. It’s an honor to see them move onward and succeed. “

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, each Oprah Scholar made a speech about how the program empowered their academic pursuits. Students also noted their shock at Oprah’s special appearance. Many never expected to greet the woman whose program granted them a college education.

“I thought it was a joke at first,” graduating senior Marcellis McQueen told the AJC. “You just see her coming from the back and I was in utter shock. I jumped up and I was like, there’s no way this is happening.”

Of Oprah’s reception to their speeches, the upcoming Morehouse alumnus added, “She was just amazed. I was getting choked up, too, just watching my brothers get up there and say, ‘Hey, y’all, this is what’s next for me. This is what I’ve been able to accomplish.’”

Oprah, an HBCU alumna herself from Tennessee State University, also spoke about her choice to further the education of Morehouse men. Before she hit billionaire status, Oprah had divided her first $200,000 made into a “risk bucket” and “safe bucket.” While many might have called her scholarship program a risk, she considers the financial decision the “safest investment” of her life.



“You all are in the savings bucket,” she told the students. “Because it was a safe bet that supporting you in the dream of your life, and the dream your ancestors had for your life, that was about the safest, safest investment anyone could make.”

Since 1989, the program has helped roughly 800 Morehouse students become graduates. The scholarship, totaling to $25,000 each year, helps students cover tuition, fees, room and board.

Now, as they all celebrate another year of HBCU student achievement, Oprah feels the full weight of her impact, emphasizing the cost of this endeavor as priceless.

“You all have already made the return on the investment for me,” continued Oprah. “And I thank you for that, because you honor not only my name, Oprah Winfrey and the scholarship program, but you honor everybody who ever prayed you up.”

RELATED CONTENT: Oprah Winfrey Inks Multiyear Deal with Amazon