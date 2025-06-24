Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Oprah Winfrey And T.D. Jakes Shut Down Diddy Party Rumors, ‘Never Been Near A Puff Party’ Oprah Winfrey and T.D. Jakes addressed the Diddy rumors at the Good Soil forum.







Oprah Winfrey and T.D. Jakes are shutting down any speculation regarding their ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs and rumors of attending one of his “freak off” parties.

The two powerhouses sat down for a fireside chat at Jakes’ recent Good Soil Forum in Dallas, where Winfrey took it upon herself to disassociate herself with anything Diddy party-related.

“I have never been near a party, never been near it,” Winfrey said in a clip shared by The Art of Dialogue. “And anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out. I’m the first one out.”

Oprah and T.D. Jake publicly denies going to Diddy's parties.



Jakes chimed in to address rumors sparked by a photo of him with Combs at one of the embattled music mogul’s birthday parties. The image drew backlash amid intense online scrutiny following Cassie Ventura’s explosive lawsuit, which first revealed disturbing details about Combs’ so-called “Freak Off” parties.

“I stopped by Puff’s house for 30 minutes to say Happy Birthday to him during the day at 2 o’clock with staff,” Jakes shared. “And out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff.”

“You too?” Winfrey jokingly asked.

“I’m almost 70 years old, what does that look like?” Jakes quipped. “And I am a grandpa. What do I look like at this late day?”

Jakes faced backlash in late 2023 amid rumors about his ties to Combs. He addressed the speculation during a sermon at his Potter’s House church, but his comments only fueled further scrutiny.

“I didn’t come to convince you or nobody, because I know who I am,” he said at the time. “That is not what this is about; you can think about whatever you want to think. I came to do my job, I came to prophesize as I was commanded. I came to hear the master say, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.’”

