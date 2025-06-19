News by Kandiss Edwards Sean Combs Will Assert His Right To Remain Silent In Sex Trafficking Trial The U.S. Attorney will rest the government's case June 20. After which, defense attorneys for Sean Combs will begin presenting.







Sean “Diddy” Combs will, most likely, not speak in his own defense during his ongoing racketeering trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey will rest the government’s case June 20. After which, defense attorneys for Combs will begin presenting. Comb’s defense team informed Judge Arun Subramanian they will need less than a week to present their case, the Associated Press reported.

The short presentation by the defense indicates to many that Combs will not take the stand. The main witness in the trial, Cassie Ventura, took a full week to testify. In order for Combs to speak directly to most accusations levied against him, he would need just as much time if not more.

Diddy’s Silent Jury Gestures

Perhaps it is in Combs’s best interest to utilize his right to remain silent and passive. June 5, the music mogul was admonished by Judge Subramanian. June 6, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on courtroom conduct accusations against the former Bad Boy CEO. Combs was accused of attempting to intimidate jurors. The federal judge did not appreciate the defendant’s facial expressions. Consequently, Subramanian threatened to remove Combs from the proceedings.

I was very clear there should be no facial expressions to the jury, and I could not have been clearer,” Subramanian said. “There was a line of questioning where your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury. There should be no efforts to have any interactions with this jury,” the judge continued.

Diddy Juror’s Questionable Integrity

There have been no other reports of Combs interacting with jurors. Yet, there have been complications concerning the jury pool. June 16, questions were raised about Juror 6’s ability to serve. Prosecutors believed that there were integrity issues with Juror 6. The Juror’s truthfulness about his current residence was questioned. On different occasions, the juror has indicated he lives in two different areas, New Jersey and the Bronx. If the juror resided in New Jersey, he would have been excluded from the court proceedings.

“The record raises serious concerns about the juror’s candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on,” the judge said.

The trial is projected to wrap up before the fourth of July weekend racketeering. Combs is facing conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. If convicted, he is facing 20 years to life in prison.

