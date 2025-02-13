Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Orlando Ashford Named Interim CEO Of The National Black MBA Association By stepping out of retirement to take on this role, Ashford sets an inspiring example of leadership rooted in purpose and passion.







The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) has announced Orlando Ashford’s appointment as its Interim CEO. Ashford, a renowned C-suite executive and board director with over 30 years of experience in Fortune 500 companies, is unretiring to lead the organization with a profound dedication to its mission.

Ashford’s extensive career highlights his expertise in human resources, talent management, and organizational development, making him an ideal fit for the NBMBAA during this pivotal period. Most recently, he served as Chief People Officer at Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. There, he led efforts in talent acquisition, organizational growth, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and internal communications. He also developed the Fanatics Foundation and innovative initiatives such as the Athlete Immersion Program.

Before Fanatics, Ashford served as president of Holland America Line, where he revitalized the brand and reshaped its corporate culture. His experience spans leadership roles at Marsh & McLennan Companies, The Coca-Cola Company, and Motorola Inc., where he consistently demonstrated his ability to drive transformation and build inclusive work environments.

A Visionary Leader for a Critical Mission

“Orlando’s exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to empowering Black professionals make him the perfect leader for the NBMBAA at this important juncture,” said Leslie Coleman, NBMBAA Board Chair. “His proven track record in corporate leadership and community engagement aligns seamlessly with our mission. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”

Ashford expressed enthusiasm about his new role, emphasizing his passion for the NBMBAA’s work. “I am honored and excited to serve as Interim CEO of the NBMBAA,” he said. “This organization plays a vital role in developing future Black business leaders, and I am deeply committed to advancing its mission. I look forward to collaborating with the board, staff, and members to build on the NBMBAA’s strong foundation and expand opportunities for Black professionals.”

A Strategic Focus on Growth and Engagement

As Interim CEO, Ashford will provide critical strategic and operational leadership. He will also serve as the NBMBAA’s primary spokesperson, strengthen relationships with members, chapters, and corporate sponsors, and oversee the planning and execution of the NBMBAA Annual Conference and Career Fair.

The Annual Conference and Career Fair is a cornerstone event for the organization. It offers unparalleled networking opportunities, professional development sessions, and career advancement prospects for Black professionals. Ashford’s leadership is expected to enhance the event’s impact and broaden its reach.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional organization committed to fostering educational and wealth-building opportunities for Black students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. With over 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters, and partnerships with more than 300 corporate, academic, and non-profit organizations, the NBMBAA is a driving force in creating intellectual and economic wealth within the Black community.

The association’s five programming pillars—career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle—form the foundation of its initiatives, designed to equip Black professionals with the tools and networks they need to excel in their careers and communities.

Visit nbmbaa.org to learn more about the National Black MBA Association. For updates on events and initiatives, follow the organization on social media, such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

A Legacy of Leadership

Orlando Ashford’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the NBMBAA’s journey. With his proven leadership skills, strategic vision, and dedication to diversity and inclusion, Ashford is poised to steer the organization toward a new era of growth and impact. His tenure as Interim CEO underscores his belief in the transformative power of the NBMBAA’s mission to empower Black professionals and create lasting opportunities for future generations.

By stepping out of retirement to take on this role, Ashford sets an inspiring example of leadership rooted in purpose and passion, reinforcing the NBMBAA’s status as a premier organization for Black business leaders.

