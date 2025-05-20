Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Osep Ramen Is Transforming The Instant Ramen Market With Unique And Bold Flavors Founded in 2021, Osep Ramen began with a vision to create a truly unique and flavorful instant ramen experience that celebrates culinary excellence and innovation.







Jorden Williams, the founder and CEO of Osep Ramen, a Black-owned ramen company based in Newark, Delaware, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product — the world’s first surf and turf-flavored instant ramen.

Combining the rich flavors of premium seafood and tender steak, Osep Ramen is set to change how people think about instant noodles.

Founded in 2021, Osep Ramen began with a vision to create a truly unique and flavorful instant ramen experience that celebrates culinary excellence and innovation. What started as a small business quickly became a global sensation as instant noodle lovers sought out the distinctive surf and turf combination the brand delivers.

“Ramen is an iconic dish that brings people together, and I wanted to elevate that experience with something bold and unexpected,” says Williams. “Our Surf and Turf flavor brings a premium dining experience into the convenience of instant ramen, and I’m proud to share this creation with the world.”

Osep Ramen’s Surf and Turf flavor features a carefully curated blend of rich seafood and savory steak, combining a symphony of tastes that elevates instant noodles. With a focus on never-before-seen and bold flavors, the brand aims to provide a quick meal and an unforgettable dining experience.

As a Black-owned business, Osep Ramen is committed to empowering the community by promoting diversity and inclusivity in the culinary space. Williams and his brand are paving the way for future generations of food innovators and business owners through their innovative products and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Starting Osep Ramen was a personal journey for me,” shares Williams. “As a Black entrepreneur, it was important to me that I build a brand that not only celebrates my heritage but also brings something new and exciting to the food industry. I believe we’ve created something that will inspire and delight people from all walks of life.”

Stay tuned for more unique flavors in the future. For more information, visit OsepRamen.com.

