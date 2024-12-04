Technology by Sharelle Burt OSHA Expands Smart Glasses Deployment For Safer Field Inspections Technology can definitely come in handy sometimes....







Yahoo Finance reports that the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced it will continue its partnership with a leading smart glasses supplier to support a goal of heightening operational efficiency and safety through field inspections and service.

The Vuzix M400™ smart glasses, created by Vuzix, a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) technology, offer a subscription-based Zoom license that allows inspectors and field officials to collaborate in real-time with superiors and technical support personnel. Thanks to the smart glasses’ setup and software, OSHA officials revealed an update on proficiency following a two-year trial, training, and system touch-ups.

Vuzix’s ​​President and CEO Paul Travers says the partnership puts the company in the national spotlight and helps the industry. “With a nationwide presence encompassing hundreds of field and federal offices alongside affiliated agencies, OSHA is leveraging Vuzix’s advanced technology to optimize communication and documentation processes across its operations,” Travers said.

“This initiative aims to reduce response times, improve operational efficiency, and elevate workplace safety standards. We look forward to the opportunity to increase our engagement with OSHA going forward.”

According to XR Today, the partnership is massive for Vuzix as it has been proven how AR can influence workplace procedures. The company expanded on its M400 portfolio months before the expansion with OSHA. In August 2024, the M400 Xtreme Smart Glasses Kit was launched. Specifically designed to combat extreme weather conditions, the latest kit addresses necessary enhancements, including a lightweight Xtreme Weather power bank. With the ability to operate between a temperature range of 20°C to 45°C, the power bank and the kit have an IP67 rating, showing strong resistance to dust and water.

The company stands by its products and claims the new kit outperforms the All-Weather Kit in battery capacity and durability. It also holds a comfortable headband designed for those scheduled for long shifts. All three smart glasses kits are priced at $1,799.99.

In addition to the smart glasses upgrade, Vuzix announced integrating Microsoft’s Intune, a cloud-based Mobile Device Management (MDM) service, into its M-series of AR smart glasses, helping businesses efficiently deploy hardware across their workforce. By obtaining Microsoft’s official certification, the goal is to support the scaling and distribution efforts for customers already adopting the MDM solution. Tavers called the Microsoft integration “a key development for Vuzix” that further “differentiates the competitiveness and utility” of their smart glasses.

An iTunes integration is also being developed so Vuzix customers can work with an already familiar platform.

