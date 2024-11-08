Politics by Jameelah Mullen Plies Shared His Thoughts About The Presidential Election, ‘Character No Longer Matters’ The rapper urged Harris supporters to stand on business.







Rapper Plies was not pleased when he learned that convicted felon Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the presidential race on Wednesday morning. The rapper did not mince words when he hopped on Instagram to address his fans. The Florida native said he had expected a different outcome for this election and implied that many of his fellow Americans prefer “dark and divisiveness” over a Kamala Harris presidency.

The “Shawty” rapper, who was noticeably more subdued than usual, first offered comforting words to his fans.

“If I could hug each and every one of y’all who needed a hug right now… and let you put your head on my shoulder and let you get off what you need to get off, God knows I would.”

He then encouraged his followers to stand firm in their political ideologies.

“Just because the person that you thought should have won didn’t make it across the finish line, don’t, for a second, allow yourself to question your beliefs and what it is that you stand for.”

Plies went on to criticize Trump supporters, including the majority of white women who voted for the felon who has threatened to take their reproductive rights away.

“Character no longer matters,” the former college football star said.

“ This whole notion of ‘America, this is not who we are,’ No, this is exactly who we are,” The Grammy nominee said in his Instagram video.

Plies released a single, “Mrs 47,” which tells the story of his deceased grandmother, who the rapper says dreamed of a female president.

“Before she died, she looked at me and said, ‘Baby, I might not live to see it, but it’s gonna be a woman in that Whitehouse one day.”

In recent months, the rapper has used his social media platforms to advocate for Harris. He has also called out fans who were overly critical of the vice president while overlooking Trump’s criminal history.

On election day, the rapper posted videos encouraging his fans to vote. The Grammy nominee wore a black trucker hat titled “First Female President Of USA.” Online retailer King Circle created the limited edition hat, which comes in three styles and costs $39.99 to $79.99.

