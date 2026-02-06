Entrepreneurship by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Houston’s OST Liquor Store Spotlights Black-Owned Brands During Black History Month 'It’s about education, ownership, and making sure our community has access to brands and knowledge that are often overlooked,' said Chris Cooper, owner of OST Liquor Store







Throughout February, during Black History Month, the OST Liquor Store in Houston and its owner, Chris Cooper, will spotlight Black-owned spirits and beverage brands each week to raise awareness of these companies during our month of celebration.

The store, located in the Third Ward, will host free, public in-store events with no registration required, making it easy for anyone to visit and learn a bit of history. It will start on Feb. 6, running every Friday and Saturday through February (except Friday, Feb. 27), and will last three hours each day. The Black-owned spirits and beverage brands being featured will be paired with curated cocktail classes.

For Cooper, it’s not just about selling products; it’s also about educating and demonstrating that Black companies exist in the spirits business.

“This store has always been about more than selling bottles,” Cooper said in a written statement. “It’s about education, ownership, and making sure our community has access to brands and knowledge that are often overlooked. When you understand what you’re drinking and where it comes from, it changes the experience—and it creates opportunities for Black-owned brands to be seen, supported, and celebrated.”

Visitors to the store will have the opportunity to learn more about the brand from the company’s representatives. There will be samples from the brands, and attendees will also have hands-on experience crafting cocktails. Upon arrival, guests can expect to experience one of OST Liquor Store’s most recognizable innovations in its rotating double-cup cocktail kits. These kits were designed to simplify mixology for everyone. Cooper created these after realizing that many shoppers were unsure how to properly pair spirits with mixers. The kits rotate through hundreds of cocktail combinations, encouraging experimentation while teaching the fundamentals of home cocktail creation.

These weekend events are open to the public, with no admission charge, allowing visitors to drop in at any time.

OST Liquor Store is located at 3928 Old Spanish Trail, Suite E.

Below is the schedule for the tastings and the brands being represented that evening.

February 6 (Friday)

Time: 4:00–7:00 PM

Brand(s): Timeless Vodka & Zeal Rum

February 7 (Saturday)

Time: 4:00–7:00 PM

Brand(s): Teremana Tequila

February 13 (Friday)

Time: 5:00–8:00 PM

Brand(s): Gin & Juice / Still Gin

February 14 (Saturday)

Time: 5:00–8:00 PM

Brand(s): Maison Noir Wined by Andre Mack – LOVE DRUNK ROSÉ

February 20 (Friday)

Time: 4:00–7:00 PM

Brand(s): Woodson Whiskey & Intercept Wines

February 21 (Saturday)

Time: 4:00–7:00 PM

Brand(s): G03 Vodka

February 28 (Saturday)

Time: 5:00–8:00 PM

Brand(s): Gin & Juice / Still Gin

RELATED CONTENT: Toast National Liqueur Day With 4 Black-Owned Spirits