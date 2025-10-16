Toast National Liqueur Day With 4 Black-Owned Spirits

To celebrate National Liqueur Day, we’re blackening up the toast with four Black‑owned liqueurs. Each spirit spins its own taste and tale for sippers to engage, and will definitely give your bar cart some added appeal. When a glass is poured from any of these bottles, it does more than mark National Liqueur Day; it becomes an investment in stories, legacy, and Black ownership.

Get into these creamy liqueurs and toast Black entrepreneurship.

LS Cream Liqueur

LS Cream Liqueur was launched by Haitian‑American founders Myriam Jean‑Baptiste and Stevens Charles, who took their cue from the island’s cream tradition. LS Cream Liqueur blends cream with a grain spirit and is scented with coconut, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Though the liqueur hit the market before 2021, the brand now sits on shelves in a handful of states, marking it as the first Black‑owned cream liqueur to grow its footprint.

Best Friends/Cashid Limoncello

Best Friends / Cashid Limoncello, a citrus‑centric liqueur that marries Meyer lemon zest with the sweetness of premium agave syrup and the clean bite of distilled grain alcohol, entered the U.S. market around 2023. Designed for sipping, cocktail‑crafting, or even a quick shot, it aims to sit between sugary liqueurs and straight spirits in taste and offers a refined Black‑women‑owned alternative in the citrus‑liqueur arena.

Sorel (Sorel Liqueur/Jack From Brooklyn)

Sorel (Jack From Brooklyn) is Jackie Summers’ liqueur, a bottled spiced take on sorrel that brings together hibiscus, clove, cassia (or cinnamon), ginger and a host of warming spices. Debuting in the 2010s, Sorel was given a relaunch and an expansion push from 2021-2023 and its reach has kept widening. Hailing from Brooklyn and infused with Caribbean influences, Sorel now lines the shelves of U.S. specialty retailers and on bar menus. By bottling an Afro‑Caribbean drinking tradition in a vessel, Sorel delivers a bona fide craft experience while clearing a path for distillers.

Black Irish

Black Irish Cream, the liqueur that Mariah Carey has attached her brand to, arrives in several incarnations, including White Chocolate and Salted Caramel. Each hovers near 17 % ABV. Built for the shelf‑line and buoyed by celebrity clout, the rollout stretched across 2022‑2023, targeting the United States while eyeing expansion. Crafted in Ireland, the spirit emerges from a plant that operates with energy efficiency and signals a clear nod to environmental responsibility.

Sip Black. Invest Black. Cheers.

RELATED CONTENT: Fearless Fund Invests in LS Cream, the First Black-Owned Cream Liqueur, at Valuation of $10M